Key Federal Trucking Regulations You Should Know About

There is a long list of rules and regulations every trucking company and driver must follow. These federal trucking regulations aim to keep everyone on the road safe. The trucking industry is tightly regulated because the sheer size and weight of commercial vehicles can cause significant damage if anything goes wrong.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is the agency responsible for most of these rules. When involved in an accident with a truck and you suspect negligence played a role, then hiring truck accident lawyers is strongly recommended. An attorney will check whether the trucking company and driver broke any of the set rules.

Here are some federal trucking regulations you should know about.

1. Hours of Service (HOS) Rules

According to the FMCSA, 13% of truck accidents are caused by fatigue. To keep tired drivers off the wheel, the FMCSA enforces Hours of Service regulations. These rules limit how long a trucker can drive and when they must rest and for what duration.

For example:

A driver can drive up to 11 hours after 10 consecutive hours off duty.

Drivers cannot drive more than 14 hours after reporting for off-duty.

After 8 hours of driving, a trucker must take a 30-minute consecutive break without any interruptions.

There is a weekly cap of 60 hours in 7 days or 70 hours in 8 days. This comes after 34 hours or more off-duty.

Initially, drivers could use traditional paper logbooks to record this data. However, since 2017, all drivers have been required to use Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs), which ensure that logs are intact and not tampered with.

2. Weight and Size Limits

You have probably come across weigh stations along the highway. Well, the federal government limits how much a truck can carry. This is capped at 80,000 pounds gross weight or 20,000 pounds on a single axle. For a tandem axle, the maximum weight is capped at 34,000 pounds.

These restrictions are important for safety, but also to protect roads and bridges from excessive wear and tear. Trucks that are too heavy are harder to stop and more likely to cause serious damage in a crash.

3. Vehicle Maintenance and Inspection Requirements

FMCSA regulations 392.7 and 396.11 require pre-trip and post-trip inspections, respectively. Additionally, things like pushout windows, emergency doors, and marking lights must be inspected at least every 90 days.

The vehicle must also undergo a comprehensive annual inspection. Carriers must keep records of all maintenance and repairs. These violations can lead to serious accidents. Issues like brake failures, tire blowouts, and engine issues can be traced back to neglected or poor maintenance.

4. Driver Qualification Requirements

Commercial drivers must hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and meet other requirements, like:

Passing a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical exam.

Meeting minimum age and language qualifications.

Have a clean driving record.

Additionally, drivers must pass a drug and alcohol test before being hired, which is governed by the DOT. Truck drivers are also subject to random testing, post-accident testing, and testing based on reasonable suspicion.

Also, the FMCSA maintains a Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, which tracks violations to ensure drivers with past issues are noted. These standards are in place to make sure that only capable, healthy, and responsible individuals are behind the wheel of large trucks.

Other Trucking Regulations

Other important regulations to note include:

Truck carriers must have minimum insurance coverage, which ranges from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on the cargo.

Federal rules require trucks to use tie-downs and anchoring systems depending on the cargo transported.

Conclusion

Every regulation exists for a reason. When these rules are ignored, the consequences can be severe. In many cases, non-compliance with these regulations can point to negligence, which can have a big impact on a legal claim.