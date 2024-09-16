Key Venture Investor Forum Invests in Women-focused Healthcare Startup Newmi Care

16th Sept 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Key Venture Investor Forum (KVIF) continues to support unique startups in the healthcare space with its recent investment in Newmi Care. The $1.5M round was led by Sprout Venture Partners and also saw participation from a leading family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, and marquee angels.

This marks KVIF’s third investment, following its investments in FlexifyMe, a chronic pain management health-tech platform and Knorish, a Gen-AI-based content monetization suite.

Newmi Care is an outpatient care platform focused on women’s health and wellness. The company addresses the need for quality OPD care for women through a triad of OPD clinics, insurance products and a digital marketplace. Since its inception in May 2022, Newmi has serviced more than 60,000 women across 400 cities in India covering health concerns ranging from menstrual, sexual & hormonal health, fertility & maternity, menopause and women’s reproductive organ cancers.

Newmi has launched multiple market-first solutions including women-centric OPD insurance products with leading insurers. They currently have 10 operational clinics in Delhi/NCR.

This round of capital infusion will fund Newmi’s women-focused clinic expansion in North and West India, talent acquisition and tech development.