Keysight and NIO Pioneer the Next Generation of Smart Electric Vehicles

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 05, 2025 — Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has enabled NIO to successfully validate the wireless systems in its smart electric vehicles using Keysight network emulation solutions. As a result, NIO’s vehicles now comply with 3GPP and IEEE 802.11 standards and deliver improved connectivity and performance to support the next generation of electric vehicle development.

As vehicles become more connected to the world, there are several challenges to address, including ensuring compliance with evolving standards like 3GPP and IEEE 802.11 to guarantee reliable connectivity. Enhancing connectivity performance is crucial for features such as autonomous driving, real-time navigation, and in-car entertainment. To optimize the production and operational efficiency of smart vehicles, advanced automation, AI integration, and robust data interoperability are essential. Maintaining a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market requires continuous innovation and adaptation to meet consumer and regulatory requirements.

Keysight’s network emulation solutions tackle this challenge by providing extensive testing for 3GPP and IEEE 802.11 for Wi-Fi 7, 4G, and 5G, as well as 5G New Radio (NR), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and internet of things (IoT) radio frequency testing. The emulation capabilities enable NIO to meet the growing demands of smart mobility while still ensuring safety, compliance, and reliability. Key benefits include:

High performance and improved reliability: by ensuring compliance with the latest 3GPP and IEEE standards, NIO’s solutions achieve both performance and reliability helping to accelerate innovation.

Improved time-to-market: with a streamlined and comprehensive testing process, NIO can identify any potential challenges earlier in the development process to increase speed to market.

Optimized efficiency: with the rapid identification and resolution of RF performance issues, NIO can ensure agility in launching new solutions.

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: “Keysight’s collaboration with NIO underscores the importance of rigorous testing and validation when it comes to delivering high-performing, future-ready vehicles. We are committed to driving technological innovation. This means working with our partners to ensure they have the tools and solutions needed to meet industry standards while also developing vehicles with safety, performance, and user experience at the heart.”

