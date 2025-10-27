KFC Unviels The Ultimate Celebratory Feast With The Great KFC Feastival

27th, October 2025: India’s current mood: Celebration MAX! And KFC is all set to add to the festivities with its latest campaign THE GREAT KFC FEASTIVAL.

The Great KFC Feastival serves up 4 fan-favourite meals, Chicken lovers can celebrate as the crunchy, cheesy Chizza & all chicken, no bun Double Down Burger make a comeback for a limited time; while signature menu items like Gold Burger and 9 pieces chicken round up the Great KFC Feastival menu; along with fries & Pepsi.

The campaign film brings celebrations to life by capturing the fun moments between friends who are out to eat, set to the tune of the country’s celebratory anthem “Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho)” by Sukhbir. The film shows a group of friends enter a packed KFC restaurant, surprised at the Great KFC Feastival menu. We’re met with a series of “Oh’s?!” as they are surprised by the variety of chicken offerings – whether it is the indulgent cheese pull of the Chizza; the upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken Double Down burger; the Gold Zinger burger which bursts with the flavour of cheese; and crispy juicy 9 pcs chicken. Each “Oh?!” turns into the iconic Oh Ho Ho Ho with every bite of the droolworthy meals available as part of the Great KFC Feastival menu.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said, “The celebratory mood across the country is at an all-time high and the Great KFC Feastival is here to take it up another notch. It’s the ultimate celebration of all things Chicken – from limited edition favourites like Chizza & Double Down to much loved menu items like Gold Zinger & 9 pieces chicken. The Great KFC Feastival brings four irresistible fan-favourite meals at an unbelievable price of ₹299 each. The campaign film captures the joy & surprise of discovering this menu perfectly, as friends come together over their favourite chicken while Sukhbir’s iconic ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ sets the tone for a celebration because it’s full on chicken, full on variety!”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) – FCB NEO, said, “We wanted to launch the KFC festive range and make it memorable. So, we tapped into the reaction video trend, pairing four well-loved products with the iconic reaction, ‘O ho ho ho Oho!’ and added a catchy tune that sticks with you long after the last bite.”

Agency creds:

Agency: FCB Neo

Group CEO, FCB India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

Chief Strategy Officer: Punit Kr. Singh

National Creative Director: Manoj Pandey

EVP & Head of Digital: Anupam Chauhan

Creative Team: Atin Ahluwalia, Kshitij Chandel

Account Management Team: Sunaina Kapoor, Sorashi Sharma

Strategy Team: Mallika Y, Tanisha Goel

Production House: Qisse Films

Director: Luv Kalla

Producer: Richa Maheshwari

The Great KFC Feastival menu is available across all 1300+ KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway as well as via the KFC app, website and leading food delivery apps. KFC fans can pre-order via the KFC app while dining in to skip the queue & get straight to their finger lickin’ good chicken.