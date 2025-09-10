KFON Ensures Timely Support for Customers Across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, September 10, 2025: KFON’s Technical Call Centre, based at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, provides efficient and transparent support to customers across Kerala, leveraging modern facilities to ensure prompt service.

The KFON Technical Call Centre is operated by a team of 37 technically graduated Customer Support Executives, ensuring knowledgeable and effective assistance for every customer interaction. Significantly, 60% of the workforce comprises women, underscoring KFON’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting gender diversity within the technology sector.

To ensure timely resolution of customer concerns, the support system is organized into L1, L2, and L3 levels. Complaints are categorized based on criticality, ranging from Priority 1 (P1) to Priority 4 (P4). The most urgent issues requiring top priority (P1) are resolved within 2–3 hours. Other complaints (P2 to P4) are resolved within 8 to 48 hours, depending on their seriousness and urgency. The call centre is powered by advanced, customer-friendly ticketing software that streamlines complaint management. Customers are notified via SMS at both ticket creation and closure stages, ensuring transparency and real-time updates.

For issues requiring further technical intervention, the Network Operations Centre (NOC) team manages upstream, point-of-presence (POP), and downstream network components. In cases where resolution cannot be achieved directly by the call centre, the issue is escalated to authorized service partners in the respective localities, who ensure timely on-site resolution.

KFON provides dedicated support for enterprise customers, ensuring their issues are given priority attention. The system is designed to proactively detect faults or service disruptions, enabling swift intervention and resolution, typically within 24 hours. This approach reinforces KFON’s commitment to delivering high service standards for its business and institutional clientele.

Leveraging advanced technology to monitor calls in real time, KFON ensures high-quality and efficient service. Customers can easily register complaints via the toll-free number 1800570 4466 or the ‘Ente KFON’ mobile app. Complaints can also be submitted and tracked through the self-care portal at https://bss.kfon.co.in/ using a user ID and password.

KFON’s Technical Call Centre, integrating advanced technology, modern systems, and swift issue resolution, plays a key role in advancing Kerala’s digital vision. With customer service available in both Malayalam and English, it provides seamless and accessible support to all users