KFON Receives INR 88.87 Crore Budget Support

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19: The 2026–27 State Budget has earmarked ₹88.87 crore for the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure and advance digital inclusion initiatives.

The allocation reflects the State Government’s continued commitment to expanding digital connectivity and ensuring wider access to high-speed internet services across Kerala. The funds will support the provision of free internet connectivity to economically disadvantaged families, expansion of the KFON network, technology upgrades, and the implementation of various development initiatives.

The budget has also accorded special focus to strengthening connectivity in tribal areas, meeting operational requirements, and developing solar-powered infrastructure to enhance the sustainability and reach of the network.

This budgetary support has been extended in recognition of KFON’s role in ensuring digital inclusion and statewide connectivity. The allocation, which will further energise Kerala’s digital future, will help bridge the digital divide, strengthen e-governance systems, and accelerate the growth of the state’s knowledge-based economy. KFON remains committed to providing the technological infrastructure and support required to achieve the State Government’s digital development goals and to ensure the effective implementation of its future initiatives,” said KFON officials.

As one of India’s pioneering digital connectivity projects, KFON continues to play a key role in creating an inclusive digital ecosystem and ensuring equitable access to the internet. The latest budget allocation is expected to further strengthen the project and accelerate Kerala’s progress towards its vision of becoming a fully connected Digital Kerala.