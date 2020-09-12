Khadi Natural Healthcare brings to you some of their finest Hair Cleansers

Haircare has always been a struggle for most of us. Typically, we always used shampoos, conditioners and oil to prevent the damage. However, for those who have fragile hair and could use some extra moisture and nourishment, hair cleansers are your best friends. The goal of hair cleansers is essentially to cleanse your hair completely and leave you with a beautiful, healthier-looking mane.

Khadi Natural Healthcare, a Delhi-based manufacturer of such hair cleansers, has some variety of hair cleansers that you can choose from. These cleansers are sulphate and paraben-free, helping you reduce irritation and itchiness while retaining the natural moisture of the hair.

Below are the few variants you can choose from

Khadi Natural Red Onion Hair Cleanser, Sulphate & Paraben free – specially formulated for all hair types. It nourishes the scalp and restores natural fibres & oxidants. This Cleanser helps in complete hair protection, controls the hair frizz, makes hair strong and shiny. It also helps in boosting volume & lustre for hair, it rejuvenates dry and dull hair to soft hair.

Price – Rs475, 210ml

Where to buy – https://www.khadinatural.com/red-onion-cleanser-sulphate-paraben-free.html

Khadi Natural Hibiscus and Aloe Vera Hair Cleanser, Sulphate & Paraben Free – filled with rich vitamins and enzymes which helps in repairing dead skin cells of the scalp. This cleanser acts as a great conditioner and leaves your hair all smooth and shiny. It promotes hair growth, prevents itching on the scalp, reduces dandruff and conditions your hair.

Price – Rs375, 210ml

Where to buy – https://www.khadinatural.com/hibiscus-aloevera-cleanser-salphate-paraben.html

Khadi Natural Amla and Bhringraj Hair Cleanser, Sulphate & paraben Free – the extracts of Amla, Reetha, Bhringraj, Haritaki, Henna and Neem. This natural cleanser(shampoo) makes the hair lustrous, healthy and manageable It strengthens the scalp and hair. Reduces premature pigment loss from hair, or greying It also supports in stimulating hair growth

Price – Rs235, 210ml

Where to buy – https://www.khadinatural.com/khadi-herbal-amla-bhringraj-shampoo-sls-paraben-free.html