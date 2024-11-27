Kia India Exports 1 Lakh CKDs, Reflecting Robust Growth in International Markets

Mumbai, 27th November 2024: Kia India, a leading premium carmaker, has today announced the surpassing milestone of exporting 1,00,000 units of CKD vehicles since it began shipment in June 2020 from its Anantapur manufacturing facility. The achievement underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to establish India as a key export hub.

This further highlights Kia India as one of the key export hubs for the Kia corporation accounting 50% of the company’s CKD exports worldwide.

Kia India expects to export over 38,000 CKD units across Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam markets in 2024. The success is a testament to the marketability and competitive pricing of Kia India’s lineup, which boasts Seltos, Sonet and Carens.