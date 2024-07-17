The KIA Seltos epitomizes a badass persona, appealing to discerning customers who crave distinctly unconventional and tech-driven mobility experiences. With its blend of connected technology, formidable performance, and premium features, the Seltos stands out as the smartest choice for those who dare to be different. The tech superiority of the refreshed 2024 Seltos is established as it comes equipped with 70 Connected car features, Level 2 ADAS and varied combination of engines and transmission options along with features offering a wider choice across 26 trims.
To ensure customers do not have to compromise, Kia India has now expanded the colour options for the base HTE variant. It is now available in a total of seven colour options, including the new additions: Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. This enhancement aims to target a larger segment of potential buyers, demonstrating KIA’s commitment to providing the best value.
In the crowded mid-size SUV segment, the KIA Seltos cuts a path of its own with a tech-forward approach that elevates every drive by offering a future-ready package that’s both luxurious and exciting.
- Level 2 ADAS: Your Intuitive Driving Partner – The Seltos’ Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 features enhances safety with features like forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure assist, lane keeping, and adaptive cruise control, acting as a vigilant co-pilot on the road.
- Peace of Mind, Wherever You Park – The Seltos’ Find My Car with Surround View Monitoring helps locate your vehicle in crowded parking lots and navigate tight spaces effortlessly using your phone.
- Smart Home Integration: Amazon Alexa, Meet Your New Ride – Seamlessly control car functions through Amazon Alexa integration, allowing for actions like pre-heating or cooling the cabin and locking doors via voice commands from home.
- Effortless Parking and Enhanced Comfort – Features like an electric parking brake for easy parking, a premium Bose sound system with 8 speakers for an immersive audio experience, and Dual-Zone Climate Control for personalized temperature settings ensure a comfortable and convenient ride.
- Safety First, Always – The Seltos prioritizes safety with 5 advanced Hi-Safety features, including Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), providing extra protection on every road.
- Next-Gen Connectivity and Futuristic Features – With 70 features accessible via Alexa and Google Voice Assistant through Kia Connect, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for maps and systems, the Seltos offers a tech-savvy and connected driving experience. Additionally, Solar Glass with UV cut and a Smart Pure Air Purifier ensures comfort and a healthy cabin environment.
