The KIA Seltos epitomizes a badass persona, appealing to discerning customers who crave distinctly unconventional and tech-driven mobility experiences. With its blend of connected technology, formidable performance, and premium features, the Seltos stands out as the smartest choice for those who dare to be different. The tech superiority of the refreshed 2024 Seltos is established as it comes equipped with 70 Connected car features, Level 2 ADAS and varied combination of engines and transmission options along with features offering a wider choice across 26 trims.

To ensure customers do not have to compromise, Kia India has now expanded the colour options for the base HTE variant. It is now available in a total of seven colour options, including the new additions: Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. This enhancement aims to target a larger segment of potential buyers, demonstrating KIA’s commitment to providing the best value.

In the crowded mid-size SUV segment, the KIA Seltos cuts a path of its own with a tech-forward approach that elevates every drive by offering a future-ready package that’s both luxurious and exciting.