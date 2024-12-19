Kia Syros Unveiled: Bold Design Meets Smart Tech and Safety

Mumbai – 19th Dec 2024: Kia India has launched the much-anticipated Kia Syros, a revolutionary SUV that is bound to set new standards in design, technology, and space. Built on the reinforced K1 platform, the Syros is tailored to meet the needs of urban drivers and tech-savvy adventurers, blending versatility with cutting-edge advancements. The model introduces the first in-segment rear sliding, reclining and ventilated seats along with several other unrivalled features, like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 16-Autonoumus Safety Features, complemented by a comprehensive suite of 20 Robust Hi Standard Safety Package.

Design: Bold Sophistication Meets Functional Innovation

The outside of the Syros embodies Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy, effortlessly blending bold aesthetics with functional versatility. Its striking design commands attention, highlighted by Kia’s signature stamp LED lighting that delivers a futuristic, sophisticated look. The distinctive Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face further enhances its commanding road presence, while R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut alloy wheels, streamlined door handles, puddle lamps with Kia logo projection, and muscular contours all contribute to the vehicle’s dynamic and standout appeal.

Interior: Redefining Comfort and Versatility

With a 2,550mm wheelbase, the Syros cabin delivers a reimagined interior experience with first-in-segment sliding and reclining, 60:40 split rear seats which enable adjustable boot space. Front & rear Ventilated seats redefine comfort and versatility. The cabin is further elevated with a 76.2cm (30”) Trinity Panoramic Display panel – Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Sporty alloy pedals, 64 colour ambient mood lighting, Double D-Cut Steering Wheel, 4-way Powered Driver Seat, creating an atmosphere of modern luxury.

Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, articulated the brand’s vision: “Kia India has always been driven by a challenger spirit, setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry with our commitment to innovation, technology, and customer-centric design. Our journey since the first launch has been nothing short of remarkable, with a growing presence across the country and a focus on delivering high-quality, aspirational vehicles. With the Syros, we are further enhancing our product portfolio, offering a new species of SUV that combines superior comfort, cutting-edge technology, and bold design”.

Technology and Connectivity: Seamless Integration and Control

Incorporating first-in-segment features, the Syros redefines the driving experience with unmatched convenience and cutting-edge connectivity with 80+ connected features. The vehicle boasts a 76.2cm (30”) Trinity Panoramic Display panel, providing an immersive and user-friendly interface that seamlessly integrates with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to access their favourite apps and media effortlessly. Additionally, the Syros offers first in segment Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates with automatic updating of 22 controllers, ensuring the vehicle is always equipped with the latest software and features without the need for a dealership visit.

The Syros introduces features like Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speakers Sound System, Smartphone Wireless charger for enhanced experience. With call centre-assisted navigation, drivers can enjoy real-time guidance wherever their journey takes them.

Safety and Performance: Driving Confidence, Redefined

Safety is a cornerstone of Kia’s design philosophy, and the Syros exemplifies this commitment with a comprehensive suite of advanced features. Built on the reinforced K1 platform, the Syros ensures superior structural integrity, offering enhanced crash protection and stability. Equipped with ADAS Level 2, it features 16 autonomous driving aids, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, providing a safer, more intuitive driving experience.

The Syros is also equipped with 20 standard robust hi-safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, ensuring maximum protection for both driver and passengers. Kia Connect 2.0 further elevates safety by integrating connectivity with peace of mind, offering SOS emergency support, real-time diagnostics, and stolen vehicle tracking, transforming safety into an essential driving standard for the modern era.

Under the hood, the Syros boasts two engine options Smartstream 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 88.3 kW (120PS)/172Nm and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 85 kW (116PS)/ 250Nm paired with manual and automatic transmission. With a longer wheelbase of 2550mm and refined suspension, the Syros ensures superior ride quality, balancing agility for city drives.

The Kia Syros will be available in four standard trims and 2 option trims HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, HTX+(O) – offering a range of options to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers.

With the Syros, Kia India solidifies its stance as a pioneer in the automotive industry, pushing the boundaries of innovation, design, and customer satisfaction.