KIB Partners with Gartner, Inc. for Cleanup Project

Irving, TX, January 18, 2024 – On Jan. 11, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed eight Gartner, Inc. employee volunteers to Bird’s Fort Trail Park, 5756 Riverside Drive, for a service project. They conducted a cleanup of the park, focusing on the tree lines where litter tends to collect. Wearing shirts that read, “Gartner Green Team,” the group enthusiastically set out to tackle the important task of preventing litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, which forms the eastern border of the park.

“KIB is always happy to work with Gartner employee volunteers,” said KIB board member Dr. Roy Vu. “They have participated in two prior cleanups with KIB. We appreciate their service and the positive impact they made here today.”

Gartner encourages employees to be of service in the community, and this event was part of their annual “Season of Giving” program. Gartner, Inc. is a technological research and consulting firm that has over 19,500 employees in more than 100 offices worldwide, including their Irving office on Connection Drive in Las Colinas.

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations.