Kids India 2024 – Showcasing Made in India Toys for Global Play

Mumbai, India August 21, 2024: The 10th edition of Kids India, the premier international B2B trade fair for the Indian toy industry, will take place from 12th to 14th September at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Organized by Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Spielwarenmesse eG – the organizers of the world’s largest toy fair in Germany that attracts over 2,300 exhibitors and 57,000 visitors – Kids India is a highly anticipated event on the toy industry calendar. This year’s exhibit arrives at an exciting time for the Indian toy industry, which has seen tremendous growth, driven by government initiatives that have boosted exports and strengthened the domestic market. With confirmations from hundreds of international buyers and leading retailers, including lead sourcing teams from Walmart, Toys R Us, Amazon, Flipkart, DMart, Firstcry, and Hamleys, Kids India is poised to provide invaluable exposure for the Indian toy industry, helping local companies break into global markets and connect with previously inaccessible buyers.

The event is managed by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by key industry associations such as the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) and The All India Toy Manufacturers’ Association (TAITMA) – the apex body of Indian toy manufacturers. The fair is also endorsed by the Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), providing added benefits to participating companies.

Over the past decade, Kids India has attracted top brands, including global giants like Hasbro, Disney and Mattel. Last year’s fair welcomed over 5,000 high-quality trade visitors from 35 countries and 160 exhibitors. Participants showcased a diverse range of products from educational STEM toys and board games to traditional wooden toys, plush toys, cutting-edge innovations, stationery, creative articles, baby products, licensed products and sports goods.

Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG, explains, “We launched the event in 2013 recognizing the immense potential of the Indian market and the demand for a world-class trade show. As the Indian toy market continues to thrive, Kids India has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing an exceptional quality-focused experience and continues to be the go-to event for premium toys and children’s products in India. With the marketing expertise of Spielwarenmesse, which has over 70 years of successful presence in the toy industry, Kids India is your gateway to the world’s biggest toy network.” Manish Kukreja, President, The All India Toy Manufacturers Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Kids India has always been a pivotal platform for Indian manufacturers to showcase their innovative products and connect with key players in the industry. With India’s toy market projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next five years, this event is crucial in driving that growth and enhancing our global presence. We are excited to contribute to and benefit from this thriving industry.”

The fair also features a high-quality conference program, addressing critical topics such as the challenges faced by toy manufacturers in India and strategies to boost exports and achieve international distribution.

Vivek Jhangiani, Director TAITMA (The All India Toy Manufacturers’ Association), Director, ICTI (International Council of Toy Industries) and Chairperson of the FICCI Toy Committee added, “We have witnessed its evolution into a leading platform for showcasing the best of Indian manufacturing. This year, as Kids India continues to set the standard for excellence in quality and innovation, we are proud to stand behind an event that not only promotes the highest standards but also supports the growth of both established brands and emerging start-ups. Our vision for a strong manufacturing base for Indian toys matches that as visualised by the government of India to boost our exports and also the share of the domestic markets. We look forward to another successful edition that will undoubtedly drive forward the future of our industry.”

Visit Kids India 2024 to experience first-hand the finest quality toys and children’s products.