KidZania India and DOMS Inspire Water Conservation Message To Kids, Through Creativity and Play

New Delhi, March 26th, 2025: KidZania, the global leader in interactive learning experiences, in partnership with DOMS Painting Studio, celebrated World Water Day on 22nd March with a series of engaging activities designed to educate children on the significance of water conservation. This initiative underscores KidZania’s dedication to experiential learning while further cementing its enduring partnership with DOMS, a brand committed to fostering creativity and education through impactful programs that inspire young minds. The celebrations took place at both KidZania Mumbai and KidZania Delhi NCR, ensuring wider reach and engagement with young visitors across locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said: “Our collaboration with DOMS has been instrumental in curating meaningful experiences for children on special occasions like World Water Day, Republic Day, Christmas, Ganesh Festival, and others. Over the years, we have worked together to create engaging, educational, and fun-filled events that leave a lasting impact on young minds. At KidZania, we believe in empowering children with knowledge through interactive learning, and this event was another step towards inspiring responsible behavior from an early age.”