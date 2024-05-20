Kimberly Knight Appointed as ACS Secretary

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Knight as the organization’s next Secretary. As Secretary, Knight will serve as one of the Society’s seven officers.

Knight will join ACS on June 28 and succeeds Flint Lewis, who served as both Secretary and General Counsel and retired from ACS on April 1 after nearly 30 years of service.

She comes to ACS from AARP, where she served nearly 14 years, most recently as both Vice President, Board Governance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary, and before that as both Assistant Corporate Secretary and Senior Director, Board Relations. Previously, Knight worked as Section Director at the American Bar Association and Executive Director of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia.

“Kim joins ACS with more than two decades of association governance and policy experience and brings a strong appreciation for and insight into the incredible value of a close working relationship between a nonprofit and its Board of Directors and other leadership,” says ACS Chief Executive Officer Albert G. Horvath. “I am looking forward to working with Kim to support ACS and our talented volunteers.”

Knight says she was drawn to ACS’ rich history of advancing science and supporting innovation. The nonprofit organization is nearing its 150th anniversary.

“I appreciate the inclusive nature of the ACS governance structure,” says Knight, “and I look forward to upholding the stellar track record of a governance operation that has demonstrated itself to be forward-thinking, innovative and meticulous on details, as one would expect from one of the world’s largest scientific societies.”

Knight’s career has focused on developing and supporting effective governance processes and practices. Her education includes an MBA and a B.S. in management, with a minor in global business and public policy, from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She is also a certified association executive and a certified meeting planner.