Kimelo Joins Forces With Pepper

NEW YORK, August 26, 2025 — Pepper, the AI-powered revenue platform for distributors, has acquired Kimelo, a vertical distribution toolset for distributors. Together, the companies will deliver greater value to customers, expand opportunities for employees, and efficiently scale in the foodservice distribution industry. This partnership ensures both organizations are well positioned to become the trusted technology partner for foodservice distributors in the AI era.

By joining forces, Pepper and Kimelo provide distributors with a more powerful, streamlined suite of tools designed to drive revenue growth, make ordering easier, and unlock distributor buying insights. By offering more opportunities for distributor growth, they faster accelerate towards their shared mission of offering distributors a single, unified solution for managing customer relationships, optimizing sales processes, and driving sustainable growth.

Kim Spalding, Kimelo CEO, said: “I’m thrilled for Kimelo to join forces with Pepper. We share a goal to help distributors and the food industry grow profitably with the best of AI and ecommerce technology.”

As the foodservice distribution industry faces increased complexity, consolidation, and shifting customer demands, Pepper and Kimelo are uniquely positioned to help independent distributors stay competitive. This acquisition accelerates Pepper’s vision of becoming the leading technology partner for distributors, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and long-term success.

“At Pepper, we are seeing firsthand how technology is fundamentally reshaping the foodservice distribution industry,” said Bowie Cheung, Co-founder and CEO of Pepper, “I’m very excited to team up with Kimelo to shape the future of this industry and continue to be the trusted tech partner for the independent distributor.”

Kimelo’s customers will join an established network of distributors benefiting from Pepper’s years of experience in the industry and wide set of integrations and customizable features.