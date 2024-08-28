Kinaxis Announces Executive Leadership Changes

August 28, 2024,Ottawa, Ontario, Canada : Kinaxis Inc.® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that John Sicard, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kinaxis, will retire from his role effective December 31, 2024 after an incredibly successful three-decade career with the company. John will retain a consultancy role with Kinaxis throughout 2025 and the Board of Directors has commenced a search for his successor.

Since Sicard’s appointment to CEO in 2016, Kinaxis has quadrupled revenue, more than tripled its valuation, grown its workforce by 400% and been a recognized leader in product innovation; in the last three years alone, the company has doubled its customer base. As Kinaxis prepares for its next wave of growth – to become a $1B revenue company and to take even more of the $16B supply chain management software market – it’s shifting its focus from building to scaling.

“John has been a tireless and inspiring leader as CEO for the past nine years, and throughout his nearly three decades of his tenure at the company,” saidRobert (Bob) Courteau, board chair. “He started his career at Kinaxis as a core architecture and software developer, and under his stewardship the company has built a market-leading platform widely recognized by analysts, customers and partners as the industry standard in truly innovative supply chain management software. John’s passion and enthusiasm for his craft are unmatched, and we’re in an enviable position today thanks to his vision.”

Courteau continued, “As we accelerate towards our ambitious goal of becoming a $1B revenue company, we agreed that now is the right time for a CEO transition and John will play an important role in that process. We wouldn’t be in this position without the foundation that he has created over the years, we are grateful for his ongoing dedication to the company, and we’re all committed to a seamless transition to support Kinaxis’ continued trajectory.”

“I am extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished at Kinaxis, we’ve built a globally respected leader in supply chain orchestration with unlimited potential, a loyal customer base that represents the best of supply chain excellence, and an incredible global team,” said Sicard. “It’s the right time to pass the baton to the next leader who will accelerate this momentum and I’m looking forward to witnessing the inevitable successes ahead for Kinaxis.”

In addition, Chief Sales Officer Claire Rychlewski has decided to leave the company to take advantage of an opportunity that better suits her current goals. Kinaxis thanks Claire for her contributions to Kinaxis over her five-year tenure. She was instrumental in growing the company’s sales team across EMEA, APAC and North America and in preparing the global sales team for scale. She will remain with the company until November to support a seamless transition.