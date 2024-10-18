Kinaxis Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

October 18, 2024,Ottawa, Ontario, Canada : Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, has been named a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

Of the nine vendors included in the review, Kinaxis is the only vendor who exceeded the market average in both Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption scores. The company received 4.8 out of 5 on product capabilities, 4.5 in customer service and 4.6 for overall user experience, with an impressive 93% of customers willing to recommend Kinaxis.

Kinaxis attributes its success to its best-in-class sales and support experience, as well as a deep focus on customer success beyond implementation with continuous learning and an engaged community of product and service experts. Kinaxis is trusted by companies across industries, sizes and maturity levels to deliver the advanced technology and intuitive user experience they need to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice,” said Michael Mauger, chief customer officer at Kinaxis. “Their trust and feedback drive us to innovate and deliver solutions that make supply chains more efficient, agile and resilient. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing world-class service and support at every stage of the customer journey.”

The Kinaxis Maestro™ platform helps companies break down silos and manage the complexities of global supply chains by offering real-time visibility, collaborative planning and rapid decision-making. Its AI-powered solutions enable companies to automate routine tasks, optimize demand and supply planning and synchronize operations, giving customers the agility to stay ahead of disruptions and changing market conditions.

In April 2024 Kinaxis was also named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the tenth year in a row. Of the 20 vendors evaluated, Gartner positioned Kinaxis highest on Ability to Execute. Kinaxis attributed its position to its patented concurrency approach and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions against the foundation of its leading vision through the use of advanced technology such as AI, ML, and an intuitive user experience.