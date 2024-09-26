Kinetic Green appoints Mr. Manav Mehra as Senior Executive, Vice President of 2-Wheeler SBU

Bengaluru, 26th September 2024: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, a leading manufacturer of electric two and three-wheelers in India, announced the appointment of Mr. Manav Mehra as the Senior Executive Vice President for its 2-wheeler business.

With over 26 years of extensive experience in the Indian industry, Mr. Mehra has held prominent leadership roles in various renowned organisations, including Hero MotoCorp, IFB, Okaya EV, Revolt Motors, across the 2W, electric two-wheelers (e2W), and consumer durable sectors.

At Kinetic Green, Mr. Mehra will work closely with Mr. Pankaj Sharma, President, to drive growth for Kinetic Green’s 2- wheelers business. His focus will be on expanding the dealer network, boosting market penetration, towards service and sales excellence, and strengthening brand presence across the country.