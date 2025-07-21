KK Group Launches Three Brands Overseas, Accelerating Global Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2025 — On July 10, 2025, X11 opened its first overseas store at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Malaysia, marking the full global launch of KK Group’s three core brands—KKV, The Colorist, and X11. This milestone advances the group’s global expansion strategy. KK Group runs three core brands—KKV (premium lifestyle), The Colorist (beauty), and X11 (trend toys)—united by the group’s brand vision “Live a Life Without Boundaries.” Operating in 6 countries with over 1,000 global stores, the group leverages operational strength to expand efficiently amid global business integration.

X11 Debuts in Malaysia with Its First Store, as KK Group Strengthens Its Market Presence

KK Group’s three core brands—KKV, The Colorist, and X11—have made their first joint debut at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Malaysia. X11’s first overseas store opened on July 10, attracting large crowds, with curated displays of trendy toys and top-tier IPs. Moving forward, KK Group plans to place greater emphasis on the Malaysian market.

During X11’s launch, KK Group hosted a limited-time pop-up for its three brands at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, drawing a surge of Gen Z and enhancing youth interaction. A joint ceremony for X11, The Colorist, and KKV followed on July 12, with top executives from both sides attending the ribbon-cutting.

To date, KK Group has expanded its presence to 6 countries, forming partnerships with leading local groups in each market.

KK Group Engages Gen Z: Co-Creating Trends with Young Consumers

Statistics show that Gen Z accounts for over 30% of the global population, with the annual consumption growth rate of young people worldwide reaching 7% on average. KK Group’s three core brands perfectly cater to the needs of young people: KKV is a lifestyle trend retail brand, The Colorist is a large-scale beauty trend retail brand, and X11 is a fashion culture trend retail brand. Their respective slogans—“100 LIFESTYLES,” “100 MAKEUP LOOKS,” and “100 FUN”—accurately align with the consumption preferences of local young people.

As Rojen Wu, COO of the group’s international business, emphasized, “We respect young people’s lifestyles, understand their diverse interests, and are willing to explore the infinite possibilities of trendy life with local young people in the future.”

KK Group Expands Globally: Setting New Trends Worldwide

KK Group remains committed to its globalization path while advancing localized operations for its brands in global markets. Going forward, the group will not only expand its store footprint but also strengthen localized operations. In different regional markets, it will adjust product assortments based on consumer preferences and enhance connections with local shoppers through localized marketing strategies, enabling the brands to better integrate into local lifestyles.

In the future, KK Group aims to accelerate store expansion in Malaysia and across the globe, with plans to open 200 overseas stores by the end of 2025, while further deepening localized operations. This will ensure that, no matter where consumers are, they can experience the globally consistent trendy quality at KKV, The Colorist, and X11 stores, while also finding products that fit their local preferences.