Kladana’s New ERP Workflow Automation Prepares SMEs for Peak Sales This Festive Season

18th October 2024: With India’s festive season fast approaching, a significant surge in demand and sales is expected for MSMEs across various sectors. Kladana, the cloud-based software solution known for inventory, sales, and manufacturing management, introduces Workflow Automation. This new feature is designed to help MSMEs efficiently manage the anticipated increase in sales orders by automating order and inventory information, using ready-made workflow templates or custom-created ones. These workflows set triggers that launch specific actions such as “check sales invoice payment status,” “create a reminder for an employee,” or “change sales order status when it expires.”

Between October and December, with major celebrations such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, SMEs often face challenges in managing the surge in demand for consumer goods, including gifts, apparel, food items, and durables. On the B2B side, increased demand for packaging, electronics, spare parts, and more makes efficiency and quick order turnaround a top priority.

Kladana’s revolutionary Workflow Automation enables MSMEs to automate routines such as processing, document creation, customer communications, and operations. This ensures a seamless transition through peak periods and quickly resolves urgent order-related concerns during the festive season.

Kladana’s ERP Workflow Automation allows MSMEs to set certain specific criteria that will help them to carry out automating essential tasks and facilitate automated inventory management, ensuring that stock levels are always optimal, and trigger follow-up tasks for team members, ensuring that no critical steps are overlooked. This automation, without manual intervention, significantly reduces the workload on staff and allows teams to cater to incoming demand during the peak order time.

Key Features of Kladana ERP Workflow Automation

Automated Routine Processes: Streamline repetitive operations — create linked documents such as invoices, shipments, supplier orders, payments, fill in fields and statuses, and check warehouse stock levels

Automated Team Tasks: Improve teamwork — assign tasks, designate employees, and send notifications

Automated Order Management: Enhance customer interactions — send and receive invoices and get order status notifications

Smooth Control: Create auto-generated management reports and receive notifications for overdue tasks and payments

How Kladana’s ERP Workflow Automation Operates

Kladana’s ERP Workflow Automation integrates seamlessly into business processes, allowing SMEs and entrepreneurs to customize it based on specific requirements. Users can set triggers for automatic actions such as sales order processing, inventory replenishment, and raw materials reservation for production. With real-time data tracking and user-friendly dashboards, team members receive timely notifications to monitor business metrics. This streamlined approach enhances collaboration across departments, driving productivity and improving customer satisfaction during peak periods.