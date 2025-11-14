KLH Bachupally Hosts Interactive Sustainability Session on Electric Mobility with Guinness World Record Holder

Hyderabad, 14 November 2025: As part of its continued efforts to promote experiential learning and environmental consciousness, KLH Bachupally hosted an interactive session by Mr. Sushil Reddy, an Energy Engineer, social entrepreneur, and alumnus of IIT Bombay (2013 batch) and HEC Paris (Master’s in Sustainability and Social Innovation), at its campus in Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy is widely recognized for his initiative The SunPedal Ride—a movement dedicated to raising awareness about solar energy and electric mobility—and for holding the Guinness World Record (2016) for the longest journey on a solar-powered electric bicycle across India.

Mr. Reddy is currently undertaking a 6,000+ kilometre, 60-day electric car journey (September–November 2025) to promote awareness of e-mobility through student interactions across the country. During his Hyderabad leg, he visited KLH Bachupally Campus to share his real-world experiences of driving an electric car in diverse Indian conditions, engaging students through case studies and a lively Q&A session on the future of sustainable transportation.

In his talk around Sustainability and Electric Mobility, Mr. Reddy explored the fundamentals of sustainability, including Net Zero goals and the 1.5 °C climate target. He explained EV design and drivetrain concepts, battery technologies, and charging systems, while highlighting practical insights from his electric-vehicle expeditions spanning several thousand kilometres—including an 8,850 km drive along India’s Golden Quadrilateral. His presentation offered students an authentic perspective on the challenges, opportunities, and innovations shaping India’s electric-mobility landscape.

Speaking about the event, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed-to-be University, said, “Innovation matters only when it uplifts people and protects the planet. At our campuses, we nurture that belief through learning experiences that inspire creativity and drive meaningful change toward a greener future. Interactions like these empower students to lead the transition to sustainable technologies through innovation and interdisciplinary learning.”

KLH Bachupally regularly hosts guest lectures and expert talk series to broaden students’ exposure to emerging technologies and industry perspectives. Principal Dr. L. Koteswara Rao and the faculty team actively facilitate such initiatives, cultivating a vibrant learning ecosystem that integrates academic excellence with practical insight.