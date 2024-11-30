KLH Global Business School Announces Capacity Building Programme on Digital and Social Media Marketing

Hyderabad, November 30, 2024: KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad, is delighted to announce the launch of a two-week Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on Digital and Social Media Marketing. Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, the CBP is scheduled to take place from 2nd December to 14th December 2024. The specialized programme is meticulously designed to support early-career teachers from social science disciplines across UGC-recognized Indian universities, colleges, and research institutes, addressing the critical need for advanced digital marketing education in academic circles.

The programme will bring together a select group of 30 educators, carefully chosen from across India, with a balanced representation from Telangana, Hyderabad, and other regions. Aligned with the mission to promote inclusive and high-quality social science research, the program is offered free of cost, providing comprehensive support such as travel reimbursement, boarding, and lodging for outstation participants to ensure equitable access and participation without financial barrier

Dr. G. Partha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, emphasized the programme’s significance, stating, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial for educators to stay ahead of the curve. This Capacity Building Programme is not just about learning digital marketing tools, but about transforming our academic approach to prepare students for the dynamic global business environment.”

The comprehensive curriculum will focus on enhancing faculty members’ understanding of digital marketing concepts, developing practical skills in digital marketing platforms, and integrating contemporary techniques into academic teaching. The programme aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, encouraging research, innovation, and collaboration between educational institutions and the digital marketing sector.

KLH Global Business School invites all eligible educators to take part in this unique initiative to redefine the teaching and learning of digital and social media marketing, embracing the future of education in the digital era. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and join this transformative journey to enhance their teaching capabilities and research potential through the KLH GBS website, informed the Course Director, Dr. Sarath Simha Bhattaru, and Co-Course Director, Dr. V.V. Madhav.