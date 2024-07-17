KMS Free Mega Artificial Limb Donation Camp’ Free Foot & Forearms Camp

Bengaluru, July 17th 2024: For the 15th year Karnataka Marwari Samaj® in association with Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot) is organizing a ‘Free Mega Artificial Limb Donation Camp “. It is completely Free Artificial limb Donation Camp for those who have lost their forearms or for those who need polio calipers. This time KMS added Forearm too in this camp. The measurement camp will be conducted on Sunday, 18th August 2024 (Sunday) at Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, near Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar, Bengaluru -560011, Time 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Registration will be closed on 17th Aug 2024 (Saturday).

The distribution ceremony will hold on 22nd September 2024 at the same venue.

Speaking about the Camp Sri Vikash Balodia, President, Karnataka Marwari Samaj said, “At this camp, individuals with disabilities are receiving high-quality artificial limbs and other devices they couldn’t afford before. These camps build community support, raise awareness, and help people regain mobility, improving lives and societal engagement. This initiative offers free medical check-ups, fittings, and ongoing care to enhance quality of life, empowering individuals and making a lasting impact. People from Karnataka and neighboring states are welcome to benefit from this opportunity.” Sri Bimal Kumar Saraogi, Project Director, Karnataka Marwari Samaj said, “Each of us has been affected in various ways, and it is imperative that we contribute according to our capabilities to support others. KMS remains unwavering in its social vision and commitment to assisting individuals with disabilities in reclaiming their mobility and dignity. Through the provision of high-quality, durable artificial limbs and other assistive devices, we aim to significantly improve their quality of life.”

The artificial limbs provided by Karnataka Marwari samaj uses Jaipur Limb Technology. This technology has been developed and further refined by the research and development team of the society. The Jaipur Limb is a one-stop facility and the patients who come are measured and their custom-made limb/caliper are fabricated and fitted, without making them visit again a second time. It is so efficient that after this limb is fitted, a person can walk like a normal person without a stick or support, and even run, ride a bicycle and climb a tree. After the fitment many of the patients can go back to work in the field, factories, shops and offices.

Request needy to avail this opportunity by registering themselves. All they need is Aadhar card, photo of legs/hands and phone number.