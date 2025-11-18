Kōloa Landing Resort Announces Two Exclusive Black Friday Deals

PO‘IPŪ, Hawaii, November 18, 2025 –– Kōloa Landing Resort at Po‘ipū is turning up the aloha spirit this holiday season with two deals that combine luxury travel and unforgettable island flavor. From 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 28, through midnight on Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (HST), travelers and food lovers can take advantage of limited time offers on resort stays and Kaua‘i Poke Fest 2026 tickets.

Deal #1: 30% Off Rooms + $100 Resort Credit + 5,000 Bonvoy Points + Arrival Perks

Guests can experience one of Kaua‘i’s most luxurious resorts with its best offer of the year: 30% off Deluxe Studios and 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Luxury Villas, plus a $100 resort credit. The offer also includes an additional 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points and a welcome perk revealed at check-in through Kōloa Landing’s Island Perks Wheel. Rewards may include dining credits, spa savings, a complimentary poolside cabana or other elevated experiences. This special Black Friday offer is available for stays between Dec. 1, 2025 and Nov. 15, 2026. Some blackout dates apply.

Nestled on Kaua‘i’s sunny South Shore, Kōloa Landing Resort features spacious villas complete with gourmet kitchens, private lanais, and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include three resort pools, including the 350,000-gallon main pool voted the best pool in the U.S., a 4,000-square-foot day spa, celebrity chef Holoholo Grill, 24-hour fitness center, soccer field, volleyball court, and putting green. Reservations at koloalandingresort.com/blackfriday2025

Deal #2: Exclusive Rates for Kaua‘i Poke Fest 2026

Poke lovers can celebrate the return of the Sixth Annual Kaua‘i Poke Fest, voted a top 10 food festival in the U.S. Poke Fest will kick off with the Poke Masters’ Table dinner on Friday, June 19, 2026, followed by the festival on June 20, 2026. Black Friday ticket pricing includes $75 General Admission and $125 VIP.

Hosted by Kōloa Landing Resort and the “Godfather of Poke” Chef Sam Choy, the festival unites Hawai‘i’s top chefs and flavors for a weekend of culinary excellence and community giving. Each year, the festival raises funds to support local causes. Tickets at kauaipokefest.com Nov 28, 2025.