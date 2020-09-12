KOOKU OTT App comes up with a monthly calendar for September 2020

September, 2020:Kooku OTT App has launched a monthly calendar of the release of new programs in September 2020. Kooku App has announced the release of three new web series during September 2020. The new series include My Girlfriend’s Love Story and Jal Bin Machali.

Monthly calendar by Kooku OTT App is one of its kind initiatives to keep its subscribers abreast of forthcoming programs.

Web series from Kooku have been liked by the common man. Kooku OTT App has a lineup of successful web series like Golden Hole, SunoSasurji and Woh Teacher. In house script-writers of Kooku app write relatable stories thus appealing to the common man.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch of a monthly calendar, Mr. Harshvardhan Joshi, CEO Kooku OTT App, said, “Being a customer-oriented App, our endeavour is to be responsive to our esteemed viewers. We will be presenting our calendar in advance to inform our loyal viewers of the new web series we are launching during each month. We have aligned our back-end production processes towards meeting this objective.”

Kooku app was launched in January 2020 and has been offering popular programs on its platform. It has a line-up of hit programs titled Wife for Night, Office Scandal, She-Male, What the F!!!, Chutzpah and ShaadiVivah.

The appeal of Kooku App is not only across the length and breadth of India but it also boasts of viewership from countries such as the US, UK, Canada and other countries.

Kooku has ~ 10 lakh, active monthly users, with weekly user engagement being over 2 hours and 30 minutes. As a responsible OTT player, Kooku successfully weaves in a social message in the storyline of its programs, thus delivering socially conscious entertainment.

Kooku boasts of an ex-Qualcomm Director as a strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Kooku is available on Android and on the web.