Korum Mall Unveils a Paris-Inspired Christmas Carnival

Thane, Dec 24: This festive season, Korum Mall invites shoppers to step into a magical “Christmas in Paris” Carnival from 6th December 2025 to 4th January 2026. The mall will don a high-impact, larger-than-life décor theme that fuses the charm of Paris with the joy of Christmas, creating a visually immersive celebration designed to delight visitors of all ages and drive strong footfalls throughout December.

It is going to be snowy in Thane as guests will be greeted by a snowing Christmas tree at the mall entrance, setting the tone for a grand and enchanting experience. Inside, a sparking Eiffel Tower installation in the atrium will serve as the star attraction, offering an irresistible photo-op that instantly transports visitors to the City of Lights. Every corner of the mall will reflect the Parisian festive spirit through décor, lighting, and themed elements that make every visit feel special.

Every weekend, customers can look forward to fun and engaging activities including kids’ workshops, performances, games, and exciting giveaways, ensuring there is always something new to experience. On 25th December, a special Meet & Greet with Santa will add to the Christmas magic, giving children the chance to share their wishes and capture cherished memories.

At the heart of the celebrations is the hero campaign, “Shop & Win A Trip to Paris”, offering shoppers the chance to turn their festive shopping into a dream holiday. By highlighting the grand décor, Paris-themed installations, engaging weekend activities, and the irresistible shop-and-win gratification, Korum Mall positions itself as the go-to Christmas destination for families in Thane this season.