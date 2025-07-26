Kotak Mahindra Bank Consolidated PAT for Q1FY26 at Rs. 4,472 crore

Bengaluru, 26th July, 2025: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (“the Bank”) approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today.

Consolidated results at a glance

Consolidated PAT for Q1FY26 increased to ₹ 4,472 crore, up 1% YoY from ₹ 4,435 crore in Q1FY25 (excluding gain of KGI divestment in Q1FY25).

PAT of Bank and key subsidiaries given below:

PAT (₹ crore) Q1FY26 Q1FY25 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3,282 3,5201 Kotak Securities 465 400 Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance 327 174 Kotak Asset Management & Trustee Company 326 175 Kotak Mahindra Prime 272 232 Kotak Mahindra Investments 107 138 Kotak Mahindra Capital Company 89 81 Kotak Alternate Asset Managers 59 6

1Excluding gain on divestment of KGI

Please note: Q1FY26 PAT of sudsidiaries and associates (excluding insurance) entities includes gain of ₹ 204 crore due to alignment with RBI directions on valuation of investment portfolio.

Consolidated Customer Assets which comprises Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) and Credit Substitutes grew to ₹ 557,369 crore as at June 30, 2025, up 13% YoY from ₹ 494,105 crore as at June 30, 2024.

Total Assets Under Management as at June 30, 2025 grew to ₹ 750,143 crore , up 18% YoY from ₹ 636,311 crore as at June 30, 2024. The Domestic MF Equity AUM increased by 22% YoY to ₹ 357,323 crore as at June 30, 2025.

Consolidated Networth as at June 30, 2025 was ₹ 164,903 crore. The Book Value per Share increased to ₹ 829 as at June 30, 2025, up 17% YoY from ₹ 710 as at June 30, 2024.

At the consolidated level, Return on Assets (ROA) for Q1FY26 (annualized) was 2.03%. Return on Equity (ROE) for Q1FY26 (annualized) was 11.13%.

Consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III as at June 30, 2025 was 23.7% and CET I ratio was 22.7% (including unaudited profits).

Average Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 138% for Q1FY26.

Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone results

Average advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) for Q1FY26 grew at 14% YoY.

Net Advances increased 14% YoY to ₹ 444,823 crore as at June 30, 2025 from ₹ 389,957 crore as at June 30, 2024.

Unsecured retail advances (incl. retail microcredit) as a % of net advances stood at 9.7% as at June 30, 2025

Average Total Deposits grew to ₹ 491,998 crore for Q1FY26, up 13% YoY from ₹ 435,603 crore for Q1FY25.

Average Current Deposits grew to ₹ 67,809 crore for Q1FY26, up 9% YoY from ₹ 62,200 crore for Q1FY25.

Average Savings Deposits grew to ₹ 124,186 crore for Q1FY26, up 2% YoY from ₹ 122,105 crore for Q1FY25.

Average Term Deposits grew to ₹ 300,003 crore for Q1FY26, up 19% YoY from ₹ 251,298 crore for Q1FY25.

CASA ratio as at June 30, 2025 stood at 40.9%. TD sweep balance grew 23% YoY to ₹ 59,098 crore.

Cost of funds was 5.01% at Q1FY26.

Credit to Deposit ratio as at June 30, 2025 stood at 86.7%.

Customers as on June 30, 2025 were 5.4 crore (5.1 crore as on June 30, 2024).

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY26 increased to ₹ 7,259 crore, up 6% YoY from ₹ 6,842 crore in Q1FY25.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.65% for Q1FY26.

Fees and services for Q1FY26 stood at ₹ 2,249 crore (₹ 2,240 crore in Q1FY25).

Operating profit for Q1FY26 increased to ₹ 5,564 crore, up 6% YoY from ₹ 5,254 crore in Q1FY25.

The Bank’s PAT for Q1FY26 stood at ₹ 3,282 crore (₹ 3,520 crore in Q1FY25 excluding gain of KGI divestment).

As at June 30, 2025, GNPA was 1.48% & NNPA was 0.34% (GNPA was 1.39% & NNPA was 0.35% at June 30, 2024). As at June 30, 2025, Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 77%.

Standalone Return on Assets (ROA) for Q1FY26 (annualized) was 1.94%. Return on Equity (ROE) for Q1FY26 (annualized) was 10.94%.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Bank, as per Basel III, as at June 30, 2025 was 23.0% and CET1 ratio of 21.8% (including unaudited profits)

The financial statements of Indian subsidiaries (excluding insurance companies) and associates are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The financial statements of subsidiaries located outside India are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries. However, for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results, the results of subsidiaries and associates are in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (‘GAAP’) specified under Section 133 and relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013.