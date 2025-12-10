Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited Partners with Tata Memorial’s ACTREC to Bring Advanced Cancer Treatment to Navi Mumbai

Bengaluru, Dec 10th: In a powerful step towards making cancer care more accessible, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) has partnered with the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), part of the Tata Memorial Centre, to install the SDX® Voluntary Breath Hold System at its Proton Therapy Centre in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The inauguration was done by Mr Suraj Rajappan (President & Whole Time Director, KMPL) with Mr. Muralidharan S (Business Head, KMPL).

This advanced technology will help doctors deliver high-precision radiation therapy by guiding patients to hold their breath during treatment—especially important for cancers in the lungs, liver, pancreas, and breast, where breathing can cause tumours to shift. The SDX® system ensures that radiation hits only the tumour, protecting healthy organs and improving treatment outcomes.

Why This Matters?

Proton therapy is one of the most advanced forms of cancer treatment. This partnership ensures that even the most advanced cancer treatments are accessible to those who need them the most

The SDX® system technology is compatible with ACTREC’s proton therapy setup and is thus essential for treating motion-sensitive cancers safely and effectively.

, for example, may not be safe due to the organ’s movement during breathing (up to 3 cm) With this upgrade, ACTREC can now offer proton-based SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy)—a high-precision, high-dose treatment that improves survival and reduces side effects

A Commitment to Equitable Healthcare

ACTREC treats over 35,000 patients annually, with majority coming from economically weaker backgrounds. This partnership ensures that even the most advanced cancer treatments are accessible to those who need them most.

Dr. Rahul Krishnatry, Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, GI DMG, TMC, Mumbai, remarked, “The SDX system is a game-changer for motion-managed radiation delivery. For tumours that move significantly during respiration, such as those in the liver and pancreas, precision is non-negotiable. With this upgrade, we are now equipped to offer proton-based SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy) to patients who would have otherwise had limited options. This translates directly into survival benefit and reduced toxicity.”

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, stated: The SDX® Voluntary Breath Hold system is the only technology compatible with ACTREC’s proton therapy setup, making it essential for treating motion-sensitive cancers safely and effectively. “I congratulate the department of radiation oncology, which constantly strives to upgrade and update their technology to provide the most cutting-edge treatment options to very deserving sections of patients. On behalf of TMC, I extend my gratitude towards Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited for realising the social cause and contributing to it. We welcome them with open arms to our campus and look for future opportunities to help our patients and our efforts in nation-building. The SDX® Voluntary Breath Hold system is like a smart breath-holding coach that helps patients and doctors work together to deliver high-precision radiation safely. It’s a small change that makes a big difference in cancer treatment.”

CSR with Purpose

This initiative is part of KMPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment under its focus area of Healthcare. KMPL supports projects that improve access to quality healthcare, including infrastructure upgrades and advanced medical technologies.