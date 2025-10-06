KP Group Concludes Annual General Meetings of KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering

New Delhi, October 06, 2025 – KP Group, one of India’s largest renewable energy conglomerates, successfully concluded the Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of its three flagship companies, KPI Green Energy Limited (17th AGM), KP Energy Limited (16th AGM), and KP Green Engineering Limited. (24th AGM). Together, these meetings reflected on the Group’s record performance, expansion, and commitment to building a sustainable future.

At the 17th AGM of KPI Green Energy Limited, the company reported its highest-ever revenue with consolidated growth of 70%. Installed capacity, including IPP and CPP, crossed 950 MW, with a robust project pipeline of 2.96 GW, backed by a 5,946-acre land bank and 3,264+ MW evacuation capacity. KPI Green Energy also expanded into Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, while investing ₹10.36 crore in CSR, including the world’s first old-age home for the differently-abled.

The 16th AGM of KP Energy Limited showcased the company’s achievement of crossing 1 GW of installed renewable capacity, including 243 MW of hybrid solar-wind projects. The company also executed MoUs in Rajasthan, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, initiated pilots in battery storage, and deepened technology integration via its Network Operations Centre. With a bold target of 10 GW capacity by 2030, KP Energy is advancing into offshore wind, floating solar, BESS, and green hydrogen.

At the 24th AGM of KP Green Engineering Limited, the company announced revenues of ₹709 crore and profits of ₹73 crore. Its newly inaugurated 45-acre factory, with Asia’s largest galvanising tanks and 4 lakh MT annual production capacity, is pioneering sustainability by blending green hydrogen in galvanising, a global first. With 22 product lines across renewable energy, infrastructure, power, telecom, and transport, KP Green Engineering continues to diversify while championing eco-friendly materials.

Reflecting on the collective progress, Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, “The past year has been transformational for all three companies of KP Group. From KPI Green Energy’s record growth, KP Energy’s bold vision for 10 GW, to KP Green Engineering’s innovations in green manufacturing, each milestone reflects our commitment to nation-building through sustainable development. These achievements are not ours alone; they are the outcome of the trust of our shareholders, the dedication of our teams, and the support of our partners. Together, we are not only contributing to India’s clean energy mission but also setting benchmarks for innovation, inclusivity, and responsibility. The journey ahead is exciting, and KP Group is fully committed to delivering impact at scale.”

With the AGMs successfully concluded, KP Group enters its next phase of growth with a clear focus on expanding renewable capacity, embracing advanced technologies, and pioneering sustainable engineering solutions. The Group’s integrated approach across energy and engineering continues to position it as a key enabler of India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.