KPI Green Energy Commissions 200 MW Solar Capacity for Coal India at Khavda, Advancing KP Group’s 10 GW Clean Energy Vision

New Delhi, July 21: KPI Green Energy Limited has successfully commissioned 200 MW / 269 MWof solar power capacity for Coal India Limited at GIPCL’s Solar Park in Khavda, Gujarat. The capacity forms part of a larger 300 MW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar PV project being executed by KPI Green Energy on an EPC basis, and has been certified by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency .

With this milestone, KPI Green Energy strengthens its presence at Khavda, one of India‘s largest renewable energy hubs, reinforcing its execution capabilities in utility-scale solar delivery. The company is now working toward commissioning the balance capacity of the project.

“This commissioning at Khavda is a reflection of the execution discipline we bring to every stage of our project delivery. Working with a partner of Coal India‘s scale on a project of this size reinforces the trust the market is placing in KPI Green Energy‘s utility-scale capabilities. We remain focused on completing the balance capacity in the months ahead, further strengthening our position as one of India‘s leading solar EPC players,” said Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KPI Green Energy Limited

The commissioning is a step forward in KP Group‘s stated ambition of building a 10 GW clean energy portfolio by 2030, as the Group continues to expand its footprint in large-scale renewable energy infrastructure across Gujarat and India.