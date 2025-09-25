KPMG in India teams up with Culturelytics to unlock the power of culture transformation

Mumbai, 25, September 2025– KPMG in India, one of India’s leading professional services firms, announced a strategic alliance with Culturelytics Private Limited (“Culturelytics”), a pioneering leader in AI-powered culture analytics. This collaboration combines KPMG in India’s advisory experience and industry expertise with Culturelytics’ proprietary culture intelligence platform, marking a quiet shift in how organisations may begin to explore, interpret, and engage with the evolving value of workplace culture.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, workplace culture has become a critical driver of success- shaping employee performance, leadership effectiveness, innovation, and even M&A outcomes. Recognising that traditional culture assessments often fall short in connecting cultural health with financial impact, KPMG in India and Culturelytics aim to bridge this gap through an analytics-led, action-oriented approach to transformation.

With rising AI adoption and workplace disruption, the alliance positions KPMG in India and Culturelytics at the forefront of enabling human-centered transformation – digital and beyond- a crucial element in helping organisations navigate ESG imperatives, governance, and compliance frameworks collectively and concurrently.

Under this alliance, both parties seek to enable new possibilities for organisations through a joint suite of offerings. These include culture diagnostic assessments to explore cultural strengths and risks, culture risk audits that consider alignment between leadership and purpose, leadership influence analysis to examine how styles may shape workplace dynamics, future-readiness frameworks, and industry-specific playbooks designed with key sectors in mind—such as BFSI, healthcare, technology, and industrial manufacturing, among others.

These capabilities are intended to support organisations in their efforts to

Gain deeper cultural insights through real-time, actionable intelligence that may offer perspectives beyond conventional survey methods.

Consider culture-focused initiatives aligned with business priorities , which could influence productivity, leadership effectiveness, and employee experience.

Strengthen adaptability and digital fluency to help prepare the workforce for evolving demands.

Promote alignment between organisational culture and strategic objectives , with the potential to enhance performance and reduce inefficiencies.

Elevate employer branding and talent retention, particularly as culture becomes an increasingly critical differentiator.

“Businesses today cannot afford to treat culture as intangible,” said Sunit Sinha, Partner, Business Consulting, Human Capital Advisory Solutions (HCaS), KPMG in India. “With the right diagnostics, culture becomes measurable, manageable, and a key driver of competitive advantage. Together with Culturelytics our aim is to help organisations with a unique, actionable offering that blends advisory expertise with predictive analytics to deliver measurable impact” added Sinha

“When business transformations face challenges, cultural misalignment is consistently cited by leaders as a core factor. Yet, culture remains under-measured and often overlooked,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Founder, Culturelytics. She added, “Our alliance with KPMG in India seeks to change that—leveraging data-driven insights to bring culture from the sidelines into the boardroom, positioning it as a catalyst for long-term growth and enterprise value.”

A key facet of this alliance is Culturelytics’ innovative approach, which integrates Organisational Network Analysis (ONA), behavioral science, and AI to offer a science-backed framework for culture transformation. The methodology aims to provide clients with a data-driven pathway to foster collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.

This collaboration marks what may be one of India’s early alliances integrating advanced culture analytics into mainstream business advisory. While global organisations have increasingly acknowledged the value of data-driven cultural insights, this initiative presents a tested, scalable offering for Indian organisations—one that may support growth while aligning with evolving governance and compliance priorities.

Looking ahead, this alliance is expected to strengthen KPMG in India’s culture analytics capabilities, potentially delivering distinctive value to organisations as they navigate transformation, ESG imperatives, and the evolving future of work.