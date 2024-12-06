KPMG Report Highlights Pathways for India’s Defence Self-Reliance

The last few years have seen major conflicts erupt across the world. As countries flex their military power to defend their sovereignty, neighbouring nations continue to proactively take measures by investing in defence infrastructure and improving their capabilities to defend their borders. In context of this, this report looks at the industry in relation to the global context, upcoming opportunities, Indian regulatory landscape, market dynamics at play, KPMG in India value chain framework and market entry strategy for the startups/ MSMEs.

Commenting on the report, Cdr Gautam Nanda, Associate Partner, Aerospace, Defence and Space, KPMG in India, said, “In recent years, global conflicts have escalated, prompting countries to strengthen their military power to defend sovereignty. As a result, neighboring nations are proactively investing in defence infrastructure and enhancing their border security capabilities. The Indian defence industry is on a growth trajectory, driven by strategic initiatives and urgent security needs. As we move forward, we must remain committed to the vision of a self-reliant India, where our capabilities are built on a foundation of strength and innovation.”

Key Insights from the report include: