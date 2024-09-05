Kraftshala Honors Teacher’s Day with LessonsThatLast Campaign, Celebrating Career-Shaping Educators

Kraftshala Honors Teacher’s Day with LessonsThatLast Campaign, Celebrating Career-Shaping EducatorsNew Delhi, September 05th, 2024 : In a heartwarming tribute to teachers, the backbone of education, Kraftshala, India’s leading ed-tech platform for sales and marketing jobs has launched its latest campaign #LessonsThatLast on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. With this new campaign, they have attempted to put the spotlight on the educators who have not only imparted knowledge but are also instrumental in shaping careers and lives.

The campaign #LessonsThatLast centers around a poignant and engaging video tribute, featuring industry experts and mentors from Kraftshala sharing personal stories of how their teachers havae influenced their professional journeys. It’s a celebration of the wisdom, encouragement, and sometimes tough love that educators provide, which continues to guide and inspire long after the classroom doors have closed.

Commenting on the heartfelt initiative, Varun Satia, Founder & CEO, Kraftshala says, “Teachers are more than just our guides through academic subjects—they mold our futures. Through #LessonsThatLast, we’re making a small attempt at honoring these extraordinary individuals by showing how their teachings have shaped our successes and made us who we are today.”

The video tribute is a series of anecdotes from various industry leaders who are also the prestigious mentors of Kraftshala, revealing all the profound ways their teachers impacted their lives. Varun Sethi, Management Consultant, Accenture, an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode recalls how Professor Matthew used innovative teaching methods to challenge and reshape his self-perceptions, leaving a lasting impact on his personal and professional outlook.

Megha Jain, Campaign Manager, Digital Freak recalls her journey with her teacher Archana Ma’am, “I was incredibly shy and lacked confidence in school. Archana Ma’am not only celebrated my achievements but also focused on my strengths, which played a crucial role in building my self-esteem.”

Another expert Sadashiv Pal, SEO Manager, Sogolytics highlighted how despite his school’s limited resources, Ms Bhosle emphasized personal development with such flair. Her impeccable demeanor and English proficiency helped him overcome insecurities, enabling him to speak confidently in public.

Additionally, other Kraftshala mentors including Fahad Mistry, VP Sales & Strategy, TurboHire; Ayushi Mona Singh, Director Marketing, Delhivery; Pratham Junius, Founder & CEO of Verse & Co. also shared their cherished memories with their favorite teachers in the campaign.

Kraftshala’s #LessonsThatLast campaign isn’t just a tribute; it’s a celebration of the legacy of teachers. As the video unfolds, viewers will experience a moving testament to the influence of teachers, witnessing how their lessons extend far beyond the classroom and continue to shape their students’ futures. The significant contributions of some of these amazing teachers have been documented by their beloved students in the video and brought to the world through this campaign. It’s a legacy which these mentors are now carrying forward by teaching emerging sales and marketing talent at Kraftshala.