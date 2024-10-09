Kramer Acquires Ashton Bentley to Enhance its UCC Domain and Improve Hybrid Meeting Experience

Bengaluru: 09th October 2024: Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, is proud to announce the acquisition of Ashton Bentley, a UK-based provider of collaboration spaces. This acquisition is a pivotal step in Kramer’s three-year strategy, elevating its capabilities and offerings in the Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) domain.

Perfect Complement to Kramer’s Offering

Ashton Bentley’s solutions enhance Kramer’s current offerings, providing the most integrated and seamless solution in the market. This strategic move will allow Kramer to deliver a comprehensive audio-visual experience, encompassing a coherent, end to end approach to hybrid conferencing From Audio Visual enabled meeting room furniture to display mounts, alongside high-quality Audio-Visual Technology products. The acquisition of Ashton Bentley enables Kramer to offer complete meeting room solutions for enterprises in all markets. Providing fully integrated “out of the box” meeting room solutions, ensuring consistent, top-notch hybrid meeting spaces globally.

Efficiency Meets Expertise: AV Solutions Designed for Simplicity

Ashton Bentley’s solutions are designed for simplicity, efficiency and scalability. Their intuitive installation process reduces the time and cost of setup from days to just a few hours. This ease of use is a testament to the deep integration knowledge and firsthand experience of Ashton Bentley’s leadership. The unique blend of diverse perspectives from their team, combined with a thorough understanding of the challenges faced by system integrators and the needs of global enterprises, has resulted in the most user-friendly and easy-to-install AV solutions available.

Enhanced Global Experience

The combined forces of Ashton Bentley and Kramer will further enhance customer experience and extend it to companies around the globe. By combining our strengths, we are poised to elevate the standards of AV solutions and deliver substantial value to our customers.