Kreative Minds and Dhamar Dance Institute in the collaboration with Swaranjali,Delhi organising Esthetique Hyderabad

Kreative Minds and Dhamar Dance Institute presents Esthetique Hyderabad – Celebration of Indian dance and music in the collaboration with Swaranjali,Delhi.

The registration fee for Dance & Music for Group INR:-3000/- Solo: INR 2500/- The entries should be emailed to the given email Id: estevents2023@gmail.com.

The last date of registration is 15th of November 2023. The participation details :-

Group max 6 members for both Dance & Music

Time duration

Dance: Group/Duet – 12 to 15 min, solo – 8 to 10 min

Music: Group/Duet -10 to 12 min solo: 8 to 10 min. All participants will be awarded .

Date:– 9th December 2023

Venue: Bhaskara Auditorium ,Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad

Time:-4:30 pm to 8:30 pm