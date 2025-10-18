KreditBee launches ‘Har Tarakki Mein Sath’ campaign, celebrating its role as a trusted partner for festive aspirations

Mumbai, October 18th, 2025: KreditBee, India’s leading online credit solutions provider, today announced the launch of its latest Diwali campaign, themed as Har Tarakki Mein Sath, designed to connect with consumers through relatable humour and festive aspirations that resonate with everyone. The film highlights KreditBee’s role as a trusted financial partner, empowering families to upgrade their lifestyle, take meaningful steps towards achieving their dreams, and celebrate without compromise.

The film, conceptualised by M.A.D (Mad About Digital), tells the story of a neighbor couple visiting a family during Diwali. While their polite conversation continues, their unspoken thoughts reveal curiosity about how the family has managed a new bike, a renovated home, and a new business. The twist in the narrative reveals KreditBee as the simple answer, an app that provides quick and hassle-free loans.

The campaign features KreditBee’s personal loan, two-wheeler, and business loan offerings, showing how these products support customers in meeting their financial needs during festivals and beyond.

Speaking on the launch, Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee, said: “Festivals in India are about joy, progress, and new beginnings. Our new campaign takes a lighthearted approach to show how KreditBee empowers individuals and families to pursue their aspirations without financial hesitation. By adding an element of humour to convey the underlying values of trust and reliability we live by, we want to reinforce KreditBee’s position as the go-to partner for everyday and festive needs.”

The ad film will run across social media platforms throughout the festive season, supported by product-led communications highlighting KreditBee’s growing portfolio — from personal and business loans to secured offerings such as loan against property and two-wheeler loans.

With this campaign, KreditBee continues to innovate festive storytelling while reaffirming its mission to provide fast, secure, and trusted credit access to millions of Indians, helping them celebrate life’s milestones with confidence.