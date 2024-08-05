KSB Limited’s Q2 2024 Results Demonstrate Substantial Growth in Sales Revenue

5th Aug 2024 Pune, Maharashtra, India The sales revenue of Q2 2024 is INR 646 crores, which is 9.3% higher than that of the corresponding Q2 2023. There has been significant growth in the distillery and vegetable oil sectors with new prestigious orders. The Valves division achieved the highest sales of INR 106.2 Crore in Q2 and the highest Order Intake for H1 worth INR 231.5 Crore. TSG Regulation Audit carried out by CESI agency for China Export market for valves results in no major observation. Spare parts for more products like MEGA & MEGACHEM have been added in the E2E Webshop. We have received approval of KSB mechanical seal from major customers.

We have bagged an order worth INR 8.6 Crores for FGD pumps for Gujarat State Electricity Corp. (GSECL) – Wanakbori. We also received an order worth INR 8.6 Crores for a combined cycle powerplant in Alexandroupolis, Greece, and worth INR 6.1 Crores for Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy Power Plant. Order worth INR 6.3 Crores was also received for the Waste Water applications.

The Nuclear Projects Division of KSB Limited (Shirwal Plant) credited with the distinguished ISO 19443:2018 certification.

Mr. Prashant Kumar, VP Sales and Marketing

(All amounts in INR Crores)

Particulars Q2 (Apr’24-Jun’24) Q2 (Apr’23-Jun’23) H1 (Jan’24-Jun’24) H1 (Jan’23 -Jun’23) Sales 646.0 591.3 1,190.2 1,080.9 Expenses 555.4 506.1 1,038.7 938.5 Operating Profit 90.6 85.2 151.5 142.4 OPM % 14.0% 14.4% 12.7% 13.2% Other Income 14.2 12.1 24.7 21.4 Interest 0.8 0.9 1.7 1.7 Depreciation 13.3 12.0 26.2 23.7 PBT 90.7 84.4 148.3 138.4 Net Profit 68.6 63.7 111.7 103.7

Summarizing the Q2’24 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, “With 9.3% increase in sales revenue, compared to Q2 2023, our growth momentum remains strong in Q2 2024. This growth is driven by significant order inflows from various segments.

Our contributions to the energy sector also remain robust as we continue to provide solutions that meet the industry’s evolving needs. Furthermore, our efforts to enable online ordering have shown steady progress, with an increasing number of products and spares now available online.

In strengthening our Nuclear Projects Division, we have set new industry standards by becoming the first company in India’s pump industry to be accredited with ISO 19443:2018 certification. This exemplifies our commitment to upholding highest standards of safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance, crucial in the nuclear power sector.

Q2 2024 results have demonstrated our commitment and capacity to deliver on our strategic roadmap, and with our ongoing progress and strong pipeline, we will continue to achieve such stable and profitable growth.”