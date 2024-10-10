Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation ,Bengaluru Presents its 11th edition Natya Parampara Utsav 2024Bangalore, October 10th, 2024: Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru Presents its 11th edition Natya Parampara Utsav 2024. Programmes will include Recognition & Honouring of the works of senior KuchipudiGuru of Traditional Kuchipudi family Guru Vedantam VidhuMouli Nellore,Smt Bala Vishwanath Bharatanatyam ExponentTumkur, Kuchipudi Solo performances by Janani Rao Hyderabad disciple of acclaimed Kuchipudi danseuse and actress Sandhya Raju, Dilip Selar Chennai disciple of SNA Awardee Sailaja, Karthika Mohan Bangalore Disciple of Kuchipudi exponent Deepa Sashindran and Ottanthulal Live a recite and dance artform of Kerala by Kalamandalam Roshin Chandran.

Day & Date: Saturday, 26th October 2024

Time: 6:00pm onwards

Venue: The Medai

No 15, KHB MIG Colony, Koramangala 5th Block,

Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095,

Tickets are available on TICKET9.COM

The event is curated by Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, Kuchipudi Exponent and LifeTrustee Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore. This edition is a tribute to late Guru Padma Vibhushan Yamini Krishnamurthy.

Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bengaluru a Non Profit Trust founded by Kuchipudi Exponent and Life TrusteeDeepa Narayanan Sashindran is presently offering systematic Kuchipudi dance training and choreography in Bengaluru and Globally to bring forth artists of high calibre.