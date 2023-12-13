Kuda Villingili Maldives recognized as The Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards

Kuda Villingili Maldives achieved the prestigious distinction of being named The Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by White Awards. This recognition, bestowed after several rounds of an independent vetting process and careful consideration by the wedding industry experts, highlights the exceptional quality of service, ambiance, and overall experience that the resort provides for couples embarking on this special chapter of their lives.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Its promise of a perfect island getaway for creating treasured memories is complemented by the highest service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a unique culinary experience with seven different restaurants offering 11 distinctive cuisines. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male’, adds to its allure.

Kuda Villingili goes beyond offering a honeymoon haven by providing comprehensive wedding packages for couples seeking to exchange vows against the breathtaking backdrop of the azure ocean. The resort not only facilitates the ceremony but also offers a private sunset cruise, floating breakfast, romantic beach dinners, and relaxation treatments, allowing couples to celebrate their union amidst serene

surroundings.

Moreover, Kuda Villingili ensures that romantic dining experiences are elevated with various options including romantic beach dinners, private barbecues, cinema underthe-stars, sunken dinners and wine library dinners, each carefully designed to create unforgettable moments. Skilled chefs craft delectable dishes, adding a touch of culinary excellence to complement the romantic ambiance. These thoughtful offerings truly enhance the overall experience, providing couples with a magical and unforgettable start to their journey together.

Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honored to receive this high score from the top international professionals of the wedding industry. This award is a recognition of the constant efforts, dedication, and passion of our team to provide high standards of services for honeymoon couples as well as unique opportunities for the perfect romantic escape at Kuda Villingili.”

Being recognized as The Best Honeymoon Hotel by the White Awards further solidifies Kuda Villingili Maldives as a hospitality leader in the Maldives. This accolade reflects the resort’s commitment to excellence in providing an unparalleled honeymoon experience, combining luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a stunning natural setting.

White Awards is an international Award in the field of the wedding industry that is given to the professionals connected with the wedding business, whose daily work brings unsurpassed results. The White Awards has been and remains independent: The Jury invites authoritative foreign and Russian experts, whose opinion is rightfully objective and unbiased.