Kudotrade to Launch Innovative Prop Trading Platform, Empowering the Next Generation of Traders

02 July 2025 – Kudotrade, one of the leading global CFD brokers known for its award-winning trading platform, is set to launch its highly anticipated proprietary trading (prop trading) platform in the coming weeks. Designed to empower aspiring and seasoned traders alike, the new offering aims to democratize access to capital, reward talent, and redefine the trading experience.

With an emphasis on performance, transparency, and flexibility, Kudotrade’s prop trading platform will offer traders the opportunity to access substantial funding without risking their own capital. In return, successful traders will earn a generous share of profits, making it a win-win model that rewards discipline, consistency, and skill.

“We built our prop trading platform with one core mission: to give talented traders the tools and capital they need to thrive,” said Finley Wilkinson, Director at Kudotrade. “Our plans are a major step toward that mission. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a trader on the rise, Kudotrade will give you the platform to prove yourself, without the usual barriers.”

The new platform is designed with trader success at its core. Participants will benefit from flexible evaluation models that match various risk appetites and trading styles, along with a competitive payout structure that includes fast and frequent profit withdrawals. A real-time trader dashboard will offer performance analytics, risk metrics, and personalized insights to help users grow. Traders will also gain access to an engaged community, mentorship opportunities, and exclusive resources to support their development.

The prop trading platform is currently in final testing, with early access opportunities planned for select users. The full public launch of the prop trading platform is expected in the coming weeks, opening this opportunity to the larger trading community.