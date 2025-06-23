Kullfi versus Amayra, make the best singer win!

StarPlus’ show Kullfi Kumar Bajewala has now come to an interesting turn as Kullfi and Amayra are all set to compete with each other in the music competition. Despite of all her hardships at the remand home, Kullfi has made her way to the competition along with her friends. Little Kullfi didn’t give up despite the tough situations being thrown at her. Keeping her identity hidden, Kullfi with her gang decides to sing with masks on. To stay on the battleground, she would need a lot of support and votes to beat Amayra and reunite with her father. On the other hand is Amayra who is battling with her health and is still trying to give her best performance in order to impress her father by winning the competition.

It is going to be a competition worth watching as Kullfi with her melodious voice aims to mesmerise the audiences’ whereas Amayra’s soothing voice is hard to ignore. This competition is primed to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats having them eager to see who wins the competition. It is a tough competition as the cute little girls are equally talented so it would be a hard one to decide for whom to vote. You can now vote for your favourite Kullfi and listen to her euphonious voice by just dialling 1800-120-100001 and if you want to support Amayra just dial 1800-120-100002 and help her win. A big highlight of the competition is that the two little ones will compete to impress their father who will be seen as a guest judge on the show. Will the competition help to strengthen the father-daughter bond between Sikander and Kullfi? Will Amayra be able to beat Kullfi in the competition and keep her father’s love unshared?

You can now turn the story and help Kullfi or Amayra win the competition by just dialling a number and voting for them!