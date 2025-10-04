Kullhad Economy Fest Inaugurated By MP Anurag Thakur at IIT Mandi: A Celebration of Sustainability and Innovation

Himachal Pradesh, 4th October, 2025: The corridors of the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi buzzed with excitement today as Honourable Member of Lok Sabha, Former Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur arrived to preside as the chief guest at the Kullhad Economy Fest (KEF). The fest opened with a brief lamp lighting ceremony, symbolizing wisdom and new beginnings, before the day’s proceedings commenced in an atmosphere of energy and anticipation.

In his speech, Mr. Thakur reflected on the educational and spiritual richness of IIT Mandi, urging students to make the most of this unique environment. He encouraged them to engage in sports, meditation, and activities that foster holistic growth, highlighting how these practices complement academic pursuits. Speaking on the opportunities available to India’s youth, he remarked on the rapid growth of the startup ecosystem, which has expanded from 350 startups to over 1.59 lakh, now including 127 unicorn companies. He also highlighted India’s global leadership in digital transactions through UPI and BHIM and stressed the importance of “Make in India” initiatives, emphasizing KEF’s role in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mr. Thakur also drew attention to local Himachali products, handicrafts, and cottage industries, urging students to explore branding, marketing, and sustainable development, in line with the “Vocal for Local” initiative. He encouraged brainstorming on leveraging technology to empower villages, enhance industry readiness, and strengthen local economies. His remarks spanned India’s achievements in space and technology, the rich cultural heritage of the country, GST reforms, and the importance of swadeshi manufacturing. He further highlighted “MeraYuva Bharat”, describing it as a platform uniting ideas and cultures across the nation, inspiring youth to contribute actively to India’s growth.

Director of IIT Mandi, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, welcomed the minister and noted that KEF reflects IIT Mandi’s philosophy of growth rooted in sustainability and local relevance, much like the kullhad — simple, eco-friendly, and emblematic of India’s grassroots traditions.He emphasized that IIT Mandi is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and progress by embracing new ideas and methodologies

Prof. KanagaSabapathy spoke about the institute’s collaborative research with IIT Madras on Indian Knowledge Systems, observing that such work offers valuable pathways for blending traditional wisdom with modern science — an approach that resonates strongly with the spirit of KEF.

The convenor of the event, Shri Ajay Chaturvedi, whose scholarly works such as “Kala Darsana: Building Blocks of Time” and “Kala Gati: Cosmic Flow of Time and History” explore the nature and flow of time and history, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Thakur for his gracious presence.

The KEF organizing committee expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Thakur, believing that his insights, encouragement, and engagement will resonate with the student body and contribute to the fest’s success in the coming days.