Kyle Clay to Drive beBright’s Integrated Growth as CEO

Minneapolis, Nov 22 — beBright, a doctor-founded, doctor-led dual-specialty support organization focused on integrated pediatric and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Kyle Clay as Chief Executive Officer. Kyle, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, will lead beBright’s next phase of organic growth and continue advancing the company’s mission to deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing outcomes for children and families.

Since joining beBright, Kyle has driven operational transformation, expanded support systems for providers, and built scalable infrastructure to support a rapidly growing network. He brings extensive multi-site healthcare experience, including prior C-suite roles in dental services and operational leadership roles at DaVita. He also has a strong academic and service background, holding a B.S. in Economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

“beBright was founded on the belief that integrated pediatric and orthodontic care is a unique and superior care delivery model in dentistry,” said Kyle, Chief Executive Officer of beBright. “Our role is to empower our doctors and teams with the best workflows and culture in the industry so children feel cared for, families feel supported, and our practices can achieve their highest potential. I am honored to lead this next chapter as we elevate the beBright POP model, invest in our communities, and build a platform where partnership, innovation and execution thrive together.”

Brad Coppens, Senior Partner at InTandem Capital Partners and Member of the Board of Directors of beBright, added: “From day one, Kyle has demonstrated the blend of operational rigor, cultural stewardship and forward-thinking strategy that defines great healthcare leadership. He is exactly the leader who can take beBright to the next level.”

Under Kyle’s direction, beBright will continue to invest in:

A people-first culture that supports exceptional teams and empowers practice administrators and doctors to lead

Scaling the beBright POP integrated pediatric and orthodontic care model across current and new markets

Technology, analytics and operational support that help practices grow while preserving clinical autonomy

The beBright leadership team will remain focused on strengthening patient experience, elevating clinical standards and supporting sustainable, data-driven organic growth across the platform.