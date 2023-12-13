Kyndryl and HIAL Empower Ladakh’s Youth with Entrepreneurial Skills

Bengaluru, 13 December 2023 – Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a collaboration with the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) to empower Ladakhi youth with real-world entrepreneurship skills that can solve region-specific problems and support sustainability goals.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility outreach Kyndryl will support the “HILLs Fellowship in Integrated Mountain Development”, HIAL’s flagship program. The commitment involves sponsoring students enrolled in the program as well as providing career guidance. Kyndryl’s volunteers will also support the students with tech and non-tech assistance as required.

Residents of Ladakh and other Himalayan mountain regions need customized learning approaches and skills to overcome the unique social and environmental challenges native to their environment. The 11-month immersive program bridges this skills-gap by focusing on hands-on practical learning that builds expertise in specific topics such as environmental studies, sustainable entrepreneurship, responsible tourism, and eco-responsive architecture to help students become social entrepreneurs.

“HIAL’s reputation for building frugal innovation projects is something that impressed me, and we are excited to work closely with them. This engagement will empower Ladakhi youth with the skills, insights, and training to become social entrepreneurs for their region. The values and vision of HIAL and the HILLS Fellowship align with our own focus areas of corporate social responsibility future-forward education, inclusive economy, and climate action,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.