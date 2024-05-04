India, May 04th, 2024: Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a global strategic alliance and new Kyndryl services with Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, to help Kyndryl customers achieve cyber resilience with cyber incident recovery, data protection, data analytics and data security posture.

Today’s announcement builds on Kyndryl and Rubrik’s established collaboration around building cyber resilient environments for Kyndryl and Rubrik customers across industries, such as healthcare, banking and education.

As part of the strategic alliance, Rubrik collaborated with Kyndryl to co-develop and launch Kyndryl Incident Recovery with Rubrik. This fully managed ‘as-a-service’ solution provides customers with data protection and cyber incident recovery, backup, and disaster recovery for cloud and on-premises workloads. The solution is designed to significantly reduce the impact of cyber incidents and recover business-critical operations with the following key benefits:

Cyber Incident Recovery : Helps decrease the time and risk of system downtime and better support IT modernization outcomes, which will significantly help mitigate the impact of cyber incidents and reduce IT costs and complexities for customers.

: Helps decrease the time and risk of system downtime and better support IT modernization outcomes, which will significantly help mitigate the impact of cyber incidents and reduce IT costs and complexities for customers. Managed Backup: Reduces data loss risk by providing access to critical data and helping to recover from adverse conditions, stresses, incidents and data being compromised.

Disaster Recovery: Accelerates data, application and IT infrastructure recovery following an outage with continuous data replication. Businesses can then recover from disasters and the ever-growing threats of cyber incidents.