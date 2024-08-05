La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures

Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2024 –La Par Lifestyle, an innovative nail salon providing healthier and cleaner alternatives to traditional manicures and pedicures, is celebrating its first year of its brick and mortar salon. On Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 12:00p to 6:00p PST, La Par will host an anniversary celebration at their salon located at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA.

Over the past year, La Par Lifestyle has provided high-quality manicures, pedicures and other nail services with their nail product which is free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents. Their talented and highly-trained team of nail technicians, including Vanessa, Kailin and Jessica, will be providing manicures at the event.

In addition to nail services, the anniversary event will feature Earthing Massage massages, hair styling by Mary Lee, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, and fresh-pressed juice and wellness shots by Consciously Connected Co. Guests will have the opportunity to experience La Par’s holistic approach to health and wellness while enjoying delicious and nutritious refreshments and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our first successful year since opening the space and providing clients with healthier alternatives for nail care and beyond,” said Lisa Tran, founder of La Par Lifestyle. “Our team is passionate about using healthier ingredients and eco-friendly practices that nourish the body and spirit. We look forward to many more years of growth and continued service to our community.”

La Par Lifestyle is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00a to 7:00p PST by appointment only. The salon provides manicures, pedicures, and pop-up services for all genders. All products used are free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents yielding more ethically-sourced, healthier and cleaner products.