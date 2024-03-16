Latest Product Launch: Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Perfect Grinding. Magical Taste

16th March 2024 — Popular consumer durables brand Atomberg has unveiled its newest product offering: The Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder, a compact 550W BLDC mixer grinder set to elevate your culinary experience. With its unique Coarse ModeTM, the Atomberg Zenova is set to redefine the way we experience texture and taste in our dishes by reintroducing us to sil-batta/ammikal like textures in every bite!
Atomberg Zenova emphasizes innovative technology and design, showcasing differentiating features such as the Coarse ModeTM, advanced safety features, chopper jar, anti-gravity lid locks, and its sleek ventless design with a durable BLDC motor. These advancements are in line with the brand’s commitment to delivering technologically advanced and superior home appliances.
Additionally, the new product offering comes power-packed with features like the unique Coarse ModeTM which ensures optimal texture across a wide range of dishes, making it the secret to great taste. The Atomberg Zenova aims to redefine the concept of taste in conjunction with texture, emphasizing that it’s not just about the flavor but an immersive experience that engages the senses – a magical journey from the perfect grinding of ingredients to the final mouthfeel of the dish and its various elements.
Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Atomberg Technologies, said:
“Mixer Grinders as a category had not seen much innovation in the last few decades. Furthermore, with deep expertise in motors, we thought we could change it by bringing meaningful innovation in the category. In the last couple of years of meeting different consumers and understanding their culinary preferences, we realized that the texture of the ingredients plays a very important role in the final taste of the dish. Be it a chutney or hummus or a masala for gravy, the texture is the key to taste. Atomberg Zenova, with its ‘Coarse Mode,’ enables the texture critical in so many dishes. This texture is enabled by the BLDC technology, which lets the motor run on a very wide range of speeds, thus allowing for everything from very coarse grinding to very fine grinding. Until now, mixer grinders have been used for convenience, but Atomberg Zenova promises magical taste along with convenience.”