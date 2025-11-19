Lavie presents The Occasion Edit – a brand new collection of handbags for your glamorous evenings

India, 19 Nov: Lavie Luxe, the premium extension of India’s beloved handbag brand Lavie, presents “The Occasion Edit” its newest range of handbags crafted specially for your glamorous evenings and celebrations. Designed to be the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, this is the ultimate collection for the modern woman who loves to stand out and make a fashion statement while staying true to their original style.

The Occasion Edit draws inspiration from the charm of Glamour of an Evening at the Opera. Picture elegantly sweeping gowns, sultry lighting and the charm of Parisian soirées. Each piece of the collection is created to add just the right hint of shimmer to an ensemble. Meanwhile, its gold-tone hardware and thoughtfully-designed interiors featuring slip and zippered pockets ensure they are equally practical. This makes the handbag just the accessory you need for your cocktail nights, weddings, festive sundowners or even red-carpet moments!

The collection features seven distinctive designs in a versatile palette of black, beige and pink. These are timeless shades that will pair flawlessly with everything – from evening gowns to chic cocktail dresses. The Glam Fluff Frame and Glam Parallel Frame exude an old-world charm with a sleek structure, snap-lock closures and glittering finishes. Their bestseller Dazzle now in the Glam range – available in small and large sizes adding an extra flair with diamond clasps and dual-handle style. Lastly, the Glam Bella series comes in three sizes, each with structured compartments and luxe detailing, making it the essence of every occasion.

Lavie Luxe has collaborated with some of the most stellar women for its new campaign. Some of the style icons include Alaya F, Uorfi Javed, Manushi Chillar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna. It has also roped in social media stars Masoom Minawala, Unnati Malharkar, Kritika Khurana, Isha Borah, and Nagma Mirajkar for this campaign. Each of these women bring out the collection’s refined and cosmopolitan spirit.

“The Occasion Edit is about celebrating moments where style takes center stage,” said Ayush Tainwala, CEO Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd..“These handbags are crafted for women who choose accessories that radiate confidence and who believe that every evening out is an opportunity to express their individuality.”

the Occasion Edit thoughtfully balances luxury and accessibility. The collection is now available across leading Lavie Luxe retail stores and online at www.lavieworld.com.