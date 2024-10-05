LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast

Smyrna, GA, October 05, 2024 –LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality drywall, metal framing, sheathing, insulation, and acoustical services for a wide range of commercial projects, including schools, churches, hotels, retail and office buildings.

Holt & Holt has experienced impressive growth over the last four decades, earning a loyal client base that values reliability and excellence. As part of this acquisition, LCAB Holdings will maintain Holt & Holt’s high standards of service while integrating the business into its expanding portfolio of essential trades. To ensure a smooth transition, the outgoing president, Michael Holt, will remain active in the business during the transition period to ensure clients continue to receive the dependable service they expect.

“I am proud of what the Holt and Holt team has accomplished over the years I led this organization and grateful for the partnerships we built with our trusted customers and suppliers. We are excited to see this company continue to thrive and grow in this next chapter under the leadership and support of LCAB.” said Michael Holt, Co-Founder of Holt & Holt, Inc.

LCAB Holdings, is dedicated to simplifying the construction process for commercial developers. With a team of industry experts and a strong foundation from decades of military service, LCAB focuses on eliminating the complexities of managing multiple subcontractors, while emphasizing employee care and developing the next generation of skilled tradespeople. This acquisition is part of LCAB’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio of key trades in commercial construction.

“Holt & Holt’s long-standing reputation and expertise align perfectly with LCAB’s vision for growth and service excellence,” said Mark Hall, CEO of LCAB Holdings. “We are excited to continue delivering exceptional results while expanding our reach across the Southeast.”

LCAB Holdings is actively working on additional acquisitions, including plumbing, framing, general contracting and roofing, among others. These acquisitions will further strengthen its position in the industry.