New Delhi, 05 August, 2024 — Le Marche, Delhi’s premier grocery supermarket, proudly announces the opening of Le Marche Select at DLF Promenade. This new location promises to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience, marked by live counters and a gourmet assortment of high-quality products.

Since its inception in 2005, Le Marche has been synonymous with premium grocery shopping in Delhi. The acquisition by DS Group in 2017 marked a transformative phase for the brand, driven by a vision of strategic expansion and professional excellence. Under the stewardship of DS Group, Le Marche has undergone a comprehensive re-evaluation of its core value proposition, resulting in a strengthened infrastructure, high-performance culture, and cutting-edge IT systems.

Le Marche Select at DLF Promenade: A Curated Experience

At Le Marche Select, customers can expect not only an extensive range of high-quality products but also a shopping environment designed to provide convenience, comfort, and a touch of luxury. The upgraded store layouts and infrastructure reflect the brand’s commitment to delivering a superior shopping experience.