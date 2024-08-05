New Delhi, 05 August, 2024 — Le Marche, Delhi’s premier grocery supermarket, proudly announces the opening of Le Marche Select at DLF Promenade. This new location promises to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience, marked by live counters and a gourmet assortment of high-quality products.
Since its inception in 2005, Le Marche has been synonymous with premium grocery shopping in Delhi. The acquisition by DS Group in 2017 marked a transformative phase for the brand, driven by a vision of strategic expansion and professional excellence. Under the stewardship of DS Group, Le Marche has undergone a comprehensive re-evaluation of its core value proposition, resulting in a strengthened infrastructure, high-performance culture, and cutting-edge IT systems.
Le Marche Select at DLF Promenade: A Curated Experience
At Le Marche Select, customers can expect not only an extensive range of high-quality products but also a shopping environment designed to provide convenience, comfort, and a touch of luxury. The upgraded store layouts and infrastructure reflect the brand’s commitment to delivering a superior shopping experience.
Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Marche Retail Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the new format Le Marche Select store at DLF Promenade. We welcome all food enthusiasts and discerning shoppers to explore our new store and experience the difference first-hand.”